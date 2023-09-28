Edmonton

    • Violent offender convicted of breaching a peace bond

    Alexandre Passechnikov (Credit: Edmonton Police Service) Alexandre Passechnikov (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)

    A violent offender who has been the subject of multiple police warnings upon his release from custody has been convicted of breaching a peace bond.

    The Edmonton Police Service had issued a warning about Alexandre Passechnikov, 38, on Oct. 24, 2022, after he was released from jail.

    He was rearrested three days later after he allegedly assaulted a 35-year-old woman at a rooming house where he was living.

    On Wednesday, he was convicted on two counts of breaching a peace bond.

    He received a sentence of 180 days in jail for each count.

    It's unclear whether the sentence will be served concurrently or consecutively.

    Since his arrest last year, Passechnikov has been the subject of an additional police warning when he was released from custody again in August. 

