The family of a man stabbed to death is looking for answers from the Edmonton Police Service after they learned a violent offender allegedly killed their loved one.

On January 15, Jarvis Katz, 28, was stabbed and taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries two days later.

Katz’s family said police have arrested two people, but only one of their names has been released.

EPS said Douglas Ronald Hecht, 34, was arrested on April 5 and charged with second-degree murder and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

CTV News has obtained court documents that show Jonathan Sidney Burd, 48, was also arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He faces two other charges relating to breaching probation orders.

Burd is what police called a “violent offender” and warned the public in 2013 that he posed a significant threat to the community and was at risk to “reoffend violently.”

At the time, police said Burd was going to be monitored by the EPS Behavioural Assessment Unit.

“Were they monitoring him like they were supposed to be?” questioned a family member, who wishes not to be identified.

“I don’t have a lot of faith in the justice system or the police department.”

In 2002, Burd abducted two children from their mother during a robbery attempt. He was convicted of several charges relating to the incident, leaving him behind bars for nine years.

EPS told CTV News it needs to get information from its Behavioural Assessment Unit before it can answer the family’s questions.

It said a news release about Burd’s arrest will come out next week.

With files from David Ewasuk