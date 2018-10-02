Police are warning the public about a convicted violent offender that will be residing in the Edmonton area.

Michael Hook, 55, has a history of violence—including sexual assault—with intimate partners, EPS said. He has also been violent to other people he knows, and strangers. Hook’s risk for violence increases when he consumes alcohol and drugs.

Police believe Hook will commit another violence offence and they will monitor him closely.

He will have a 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew and is not allowed to: consume alcohol or drugs, travel outside of Edmonton without permission, possess weapons, date without first disclosing the woman’s identity, and contact any of the victims in the assaults he has been convicted for.

EPS did not provide a description of Hook.

Anyone with information about potential breaches is asked to contact Edmonton police.