

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





The Edmonton Police Service has issued a warning about convicted violent offender Adam Donovan Adie who has been released from custody and will be living in the Edmonton area.

Adie is a convicted violent and sexual offender, and EPS said it has reasonable grounds to believe he will commit another violent or sexually violent crime against someone while in the community.

The 47-year-old man is described as 5’10” and 209 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

Adie has a wide-ranging history of extreme physical violence, including sexual violence against women both known to him and through random encounters.

Police said Adie’s history of serious violence is usually partnered with alcohol and drugs.

The EPS is seeking a recognizance order and Adie will be monitored by the EPS Behavioural Assessment Unit.

Adie has been placed on a series of court-ordered conditions, including:

Must abide by a curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

Must abstain from the possession or consumption of alcohol and drugs, including cannabis.

Must not possess any drug paraphernalia (i.e. pipes, e-cigarettes, bongs, cigarette papers, syringes).

Must not be found in any licensed premises other than a dining room for the sole purpose of having a meal.

Must not leave the City of Edmonton without approval of his supervisor.

Must not be in possession of any weapons, including knives (except for the purpose of having a meal).

Must not enter into a dating, intimate, sexual relationship with any person or any friendships with females until her identity has been disclosed and she has been informed of his previous offending by his supervisor.

Anyone with any information about potential breaches of these conditions by Adie can contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.