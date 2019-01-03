

CTV Edmonton





Edmonton police have issued an alert to the public after a convicted violent and sexually violent offender was released back into the community.

Hubert Willie Cardinal, 77, was recently released from the Calgary Correctional Centre, and will be living in the Edmonton area. EPS says they have reasonable grounds to believe he will commit another violent offence against someone, including children in the community.

Cardinal’s history includes sexually assaulting vulnerable women and girls, including family members. Police say his risk to commit offences increased with the consumption of drugs and alcohol.

EPS says they are trying to get a recognizance order on Cardinal and will be monitoring him.