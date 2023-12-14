EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Violent sexual offender rearrested in Edmonton: police

    Laverne Waskahat in photos provided by Edmonton Police Service. Laverne Waskahat in photos provided by Edmonton Police Service.

    A violent sexual offender was arrested on Wednesday after she was released from custody two days earlier, Edmonton Police Service said.

    A warrant for the arrest of Laverne Waskahat was issued after she didn't report to her parole officer.

    Waskahat, 47, was arrested in a west Edmonton hotel room where police said they found a baby crib, diapers, dozens of pornographic drawings and a laptop.

    She was charged with making child pornography and possession of child pornography.

    On Tuesday, EPS said Waskahat had a history of making and publishing child pornography, assaulting children and taking voyeuristic photos of them.

