Violent sexual offender rearrested in Edmonton: police

A violent sexual offender was arrested on Wednesday after she was released from custody two days earlier, Edmonton Police Service said.

A warrant for the arrest of Laverne Waskahat was issued after she didn't report to her parole officer.

Waskahat, 47, was arrested in a west Edmonton hotel room where police said they found a baby crib, diapers, dozens of pornographic drawings and a laptop.

She was charged with making child pornography and possession of child pornography.

On Tuesday, EPS said Waskahat had a history of making and publishing child pornography, assaulting children and taking voyeuristic photos of them.