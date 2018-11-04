

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Edmonton Police Service is warning the public about the release of a violent offender who is considered likely to offend again.

Jared Soosay, also known by the last name Omeasoo, has been convicted of violent offences, including sexual violence.

He will be living in the Edmonton area under a recognizance order, EPS said. He will be monitored by the behavior assessment unit.

EPS said the 22-year-old’s risk of offending grows when he is under the influence of intoxicants.

Soosay is subject to a number of court-ordered conditions, including a 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. curfew. He is banned from alcohol, drugs and drug paraphernalia. He is not allowed in any licensed premises other than a dining room for the sole purpose of having a meal, including liquor stores.

Soosay is also not allowed to leave Edmonton without written approval, and must not be in possession of weapons of any kind.

Finally, he is prohibited from entering any relationships or friendships with women until their identities have been disclosed and they have been made aware of his past offences.

EPS said individuals with information about potential breaches of these conditions can call EPS at 780-423-4567.