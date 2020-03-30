EDMONTON -- A group whose mission normally is to make sure grad goes ahead for every student, regardless of their access to formal wear, is taking its work one step further during the pandemic.

Prom Project Alberta is organizing a virtual grad for hundreds of students across Canada on June 13.

“From my living room, I will have all the lists of all the students, and I think what we’ll end up having to do is go by city,” explained Angela Pauls.

“I feel like this might be an all day event if I was to do it on one call.”

About 350 high school graduates from the capital region are signed up for the Zoom call ceremony, plus about 150 from Newfoundland, and handfuls of others from other provinces.

Pauls is trying to make sure the event feels as normal as possible: there’ll be printed certificates, an opportunity to record the the ceremony, a streamed DJ, and invites to educators and loved ones.

As well — as is the Prom Project mandate — Pauls is encouraging grads to dress up and the public to donate their formal wear.

“Right now, this is grad. Because we don’t know what’s going to happen for the future.”

Alberta cancelled classes for Kindergarten through Grade 12 and diploma exams on March 16. Students who were on track to earn 100 or more credits are still eligible for graduation.

Students who want to participate can register through Prom Project’s Facebook page until May.

Pauls is taking questions via email and the hashtag #SaveGradCanada2020.