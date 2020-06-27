Advertisement
Virtual pride brunch features local performers
Published Saturday, June 27, 2020 4:31PM MDT
A variety of performers from the local community took part in a pride brunch on Saturday morning.
EDMONTON -- A special brunch was held Saturday morning to celebrate pride month.
The event was held virtually in partnership with the Next Act Pub over Zoom.
It featured performances from local drag queens and some Camp fYrefly youth.
The funds raised at the event will go towards helping to fund youth programming for the Institute for Sexual Minority Studies and Services.