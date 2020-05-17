Virtual Ramadan gathering held in Edmonton
Published Sunday, May 17, 2020 8:46PM MDT
EDMONTON -- While some religious gatherings are taking place in person again, another one happened online on Saturday.
The Ahmadiyya Muslim community of Edmonton organized a virtual gathering for Ramadan.
They said it was Edmonton’s largest virtual Ramadan celebration, and helps make up for losing their annual Fast with a Muslim event.
Before the pandemic, Fast with a Muslim aimed to educate those interested in learning about Islam and Ramadan.
