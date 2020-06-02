EDMONTON -- Plans for fall 2020 at the University of Alberta and the future of the institution will be discussed at a virtual town hall on Tuesday.

U of A President-elect Bill Flanagan is hosting the online event at 11 a.m.

The school is facing a $100-million shortfall after the provincial government reduced its post-secondary funding in the February budget.

Flanagan wrote in a blog post last week that the U of A must rise to the challenge and transform. He said the university would "rethink and restructure" how its faculties are organized, including potentially cancellation of some classes. The school will also re-examine how it uses and develops its assets.

The U of A announced in March that it was cutting 1,000 jobs and increasing tuition to help deal with the funding shortfall.

Changes to the academic structure and calendar are expected to be in effect for the fall while the full plan may take a year to implement.

Tuesday's town hall begins at 11 a.m. and will include an opportunity to ask the president-elect questions about his plan.