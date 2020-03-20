EDMONTON -- Debate is bubbling up over the merit of an app that gives Albertans access to health care remotely, but pays physicians at about half the rate of in-person consultations.

When Alberta announced on Thursday the launch of Babylon by TELUS Health, the app was touted by its health minister as "an alternative to visiting physicians face-to-face when you’re not sure if your symptoms are related to the novel coronavirus or at any other time."

Babylon users can get help assessing their symptoms, video conference with a physician or request an appointment or prescription.

The doctors on the other end must be registered to practice – but are not required to live – in Alberta. COVID-19 related questions are free, while all other matters physicians bill Alberta for at a teleconference rate, convenient, perhaps, when access to physicians is limited like during a pandemic.

But offering their expertise virtually to respect health measures like social distancing means taking a nearly 50 per cent pay cut, doctors have told CTV News Edmonton.

"Now I’m in a position where: do I see you?" asked Dr. Kelly MacGregor, director of the Willow Family Medicine Clinic in south Edmonton and a breast feeding specialist.

"Keep you and your family safe by tele-medicine, make $20 – or do I ask you to come to the office, risking your health or my own, and make $38?"

The $20-per-call rate does not change if a virtual consultation runs long, whereas family doctors bill $41 for an in-person visit under 15 minutes with the option to bill extra for longer. Some physicians say virtual assessments are harder and therefore take longer, however, there is no cap on the number of calls a doctor can take in a day.

According to the Edmonton Zone Medical Staff Association, Alberta's virtual rate is the lowest in Canada, with B.C.'s starting rate at $34 and Saskatchewan's at $35.

"This is my home, right? We don’t feel valued," MacGregor's colleague, Dr. Tannis Spenser, said.

"I’m genuinely hoping that this is an oversight."

According to Alberta Health, Babylon is covered by the provincial health insurance plan as an ARP, or alternative relationship plan. ARPs define physician compensation for services that aren't classified as fee for service.

The province says $1.5 million per year was allocated to the platform based on an estimate of 40,000 visits.

The EZMSA, representing 1,600 doctors, is calling for fees that are comparable to other provinces, and predicting bankruptcies if that doesn't happen.

MacGregor commented, "I have to pay for the lights, I have to pay my staff. I’m OK if I don’t make anything right now – I’ll be OK – but I don’t want to lay all my staff off."

'SOCIALIZED MEDICINE MAY NOT BE OK': CLINIC DOC

The government says Babylon is not intended to replace traditional family practice.

"It provides a new and convenient option for publicly funded virtual physician visits to supplement existing services," Steve Buick, the health minister's press secretary, told CTV News in a statement.

"We recognize the pandemic is placing unprecedented demands on physicians, and we’ll announce more support in the coming days for all physicians to care for patients through phone calls and other 'virtual visits.'"

But the physicians at Willow Family Medicine are worried the implications of tele-health care will outlast COVID-19.

"Babylon was never meant to be free. It’s a private industry and that’s my worry: If you don’t pay doctors right now to do the work that we can already do, we’re not going to be around when COVID's done," MacGregor said.

She sees her options – and those of other clinic owners – as eventually closing or relocating, feeding a progression to privatized health care.

"COVID will go, we will be OK, but socialized medicine may not be OK."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson and Sarah Plowman and Timm Bruch