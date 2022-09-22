Visiting a Thai restaurant with authentic, delicious tastes

Thailand’s a long ways away from Edmonton, but you just need to head to the west end for a taste of Thai cuisine. Bangkok Kitchen is owned and run by the the Pannyo family. Charm handles the front-of-house and her mom Sawat makes magic in the kitchen.

It’s an intimate setting with traditional décor. In fact, a lot of it was brought over from their original restaurant in Thailand. You’ll be tempted by the aromas coming out of the kitchen as you look over the menu and it’s tough to pick just one or two items. So, go with at least one other person and then you can try a few different items!

Their pad thai is an all-time classic, and if you’re taking baby steps into thai flavours, the pad thai is probably your best place to start. After that, make sure you get into the curries. I tried a few & loved them all. But, my favourite has to be the panang curry with chicken.

Whichever curry you get, MAKE SURE you get the coconut rice to go with it. I can’t stress that enough. In fact, if I could only eat ONE thing from Bangkok Kitchen, it just might be the coconut rice. It’s that good.

Like so many local & family-owned restaurants a big part of the reason their food is so delicious is the focus on fresh ingredients. A meticulously clean, organized kitchen doesn’t hurt either. AND…they bring years and years of experience as restaurateurs.

Bangkok Kitchen is a dining experience you definitely shouldn’t pass up.