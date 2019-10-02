Residents are increasingly negative about life in Edmonton, according to the new Vital Signs report from the Edmonton Community Foundation (ECF) and the Edmonton Social Planning Council (ESPC).

From job opportunities to safety and social isolation, confidence is declining.

"We have been doing a survey of Edmontonian attitudes for six years with Leger, and this year we found more than ever, Edmontonians are pessimistic," Elizabeth Bonkink, communications advisor at ECF told CTV News Edmonton.

Only 55 per cent of people rated their quality of life as Very Good or Excellent in 2019.

Forty-nine per cent of people agreed that there are adequate job opportunities in Edmonton, down from 76 per cent in 2014.

And 63 per cent said they felt safe, a 10 per cent drop from the 2014 survey.

The 2019 report focused on community services including arts, philanthropy, green spaces, and sport and recreation.

The Vital Signs report is an annual check-up on what's happening in the community, built using local statistics and data. Previous reports have focused on food security, youth and newcomers.