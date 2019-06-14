Vladimir the tortoise found after escaping from yard
A tortoise named Vladimir is shown in an image provided by Cindy Troake.
Published Friday, June 14, 2019 1:31PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 15, 2019 1:58PM MDT
The tortoise that escaped an Edmonton yard on June 1 has been found.
Vladimir, a 12-year-old Russian tortoise, had been missing for two weeks, but his owner, Cindy Troake, told CTV News Edmonton he was found.
"Vladimir was found, thanks to [your] story. Received a FB message from a guy who's had him for the last week."