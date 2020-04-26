EDMONTON -- A small community in northern Alberta is under a voluntary evacuation notice due to the rising Athabasca River.

The notice for the community of Draper in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo was issued on Sunday.

The Athabasca River is currently experiencing extremely high water levels due to the river breaking with the spring melt underway.

Evacuees are reminded to continue to practice physical distancing and follow current public health recommendations while evacuating.

All evacuees should report to the drive-thru registration centre located at the Oil Sands Discovery Centre, 515 Mackenize Boulevard, to check-in and receive further information on the support and accommodations available.

In 2012, the community had a population of nearly 200.

A mandatory evacuation order has also been issued for the Taiga Nova Eco-Industrial Park in Fort McMurray.

Residents in waterways and the lower town site of Fort McMurray are asked to prepare a 72-hour emergency kit and stay alert in case of any changes.

All residents are advised to avoid river banks and shorelines as they remain dangerous, and to avoid stopping on the Athabasca bridge to watch the river.