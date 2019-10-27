An Edmonton group of volunteers delivered hot pizza to people in need at Hope Mission on Sunday.

For the third annual year, Edmonton Smiles is raising money to provide a hot meal to community.

Last week, the group handed out 50 pizzas. On Sunday, they delivered 140 pies to Hope Mission, 100 of which were fundraised and 40 were donated by Domino's.

"I think with all of the things going on, political turmoil, and climate change, people just need to remember to smile and be kind to one another," Michael Liu told CTV News Edmonton.

"We started this just to raise awareness to show that anybody can help anybody out. And just giving a pizza to somebody that's hungry could go a long way in their day."

Partner Michael Chau said the group has started a fundraiser so it can continue making donations throughout the year.

They plan to move from pizza, to winter clothing, and to toys near the holidays.

"We hope to continue the fundraiser through the winter because it's going to get a lot colder than it is today," Chau said.

Of their $10,000 goal, Edmonton Smiles had raised about $1,000 as of Sunday, enough for 300 pizzas.

Liu commented: "Everyone's happy to have a hot pizza on a cold day."