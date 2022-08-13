Volunteers plant hundreds of trees and shrubs in northeast Edmonton

More than 100 volunteers came out to help plant trees in northeast Edmonton on Saturday.

The City of Edmonton’s Root for Trees program received a $25,000 grant from TD Bank and the Arbor Day Foundation to host a tree planting event.

Officials hope to plant 900 trees and shrubs in Sifton Ravine as part of the event.

“We’ve got a mix of trees and shrubs, so we always plant native species as part of our program to naturalize the area within areas like the Sifton one today. I believe we were at 371 for trees and about 550 shrubs,” said Ashlyn Renner of the Root for Trees program.

Root for Trees was one of 20 programs across the country to receive a grant.