Advance polling days begin Friday and continue through Oct. 14.

Electors must vote at their assigned polling station. The address is on the back of every voter information card or on the Elections Canada website.

Advance polls are open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Eligible voters must be 18 years of age on election day and will have to show proper identification.

More than 20 per cent of voters used the advance polling option in the 2015 federal election.

The deadline to register to vote by mail is Oct. 15. Election Day is October 21.