EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Wabamun Lake under blue-green algae advisory

    Blue-green algae
    Share

    A health advisory has been issued for a popular lake west of Edmonton.

    Alberta Health Services on Friday issued a blue-green algae advisory for Wabamun Lake.

    The prominent summer and cottage destination is located 65 kilometres west of Edmonton on Highway 16.

    The AHS advisory asks residents near the lake and users of it to:

    • avoid contact with the algae blooms;
    • wash with tap water if contact with a bloom occurs;
    • abstain and keep pets from swimming or wading in any parts of the lake where blue-green algae is visible;
    • cease feeding pets trimmings of fish caught in the lake;
    • refrain from using untreated water from the lake to drink or cook with. Boiling the water will not remove toxins produced by the algae (cynobacteria).

    AHS says people who come into contact with blue-green algae, oringest it, may experience skin irritation, rash, sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea one-to-three hours after coming into contact with it. Symptoms usually resolve in one or two days.

    Water at Wabamun Lake which is not visibly close to a blue-green algae bloom can still be used recreationally during a health advisory, AHS says.

    Blue-green algae occurs naturally and often become visible when weather conditions are calm.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News