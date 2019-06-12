Wabasca area evacuees: How to reunite with your pet
Are these your dogs? Contact the Alberta Animal Disaster Response on Facebook. (Alberta Animal Disaster Response)
Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019 3:01PM MDT
Evacuees can begin to reunite with their pets this weekend after the evacuation order for Wabasca-Demarais and Bigstone Cree Nation was lifted Wednesday morning.
The Alberta Animal Disaster Response will contact the pet owners whose pets have identified.
Pickups will be at the Marian Wolitiski Arena in Wabasca on Saturday from 12 to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Unclaimed animals will not be there, the Alberta Animal Disaster Response said.