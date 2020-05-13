EDMONTON -- A 30-year-old Wainwright, Alta., man is facing multiple charges including child luring, sexual assault and extortion after an internet child exploitation investigation.

Jesse Keller was arrested at his home on May 6 after a joint operation between Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams and Wainwright RCMP.

Police allege Keller used social media to lure and extort at least three victims, and in one instance, met and sexually assaulted a victim.

"Increased online activity during isolation puts children at risk of being taken advantage of,” said Cpl. Kirk Smith with Wainwright RCMP.

"We are asking all parents to be aware of who their children are chatting with online and the type of conversations that are taking place."

Keller's arrests follows what police describe as multiple complaints going back to January of 2019.

He is facing the following charges: