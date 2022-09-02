'Waiting to see what unfolds': Chetamon Mountain wildfire estimated at 1,500 hectares

Fire crews continued to battle a wildfire in Jasper National Park moving toward critical power lines for the region.

The wildfire burning on Chetamon Mountain, 22 kilometres north of the Jasper townsite, was first discovered Thursday around 1:30 a.m., and was between two to three hectares in size. By Friday afternoon, officials said it had grown to around 30 hectares in size, then 300 by that evening.

As of Saturday morning, it was estimated to be 100 hectares larger and growing. By Sunday morning, the fire was estimated to have grown to 1,500 hectares in size.

According to the national park authority, the wildfire is burning on the mountains' upper slopes in inaccessible terrain for firefighters to respond safely.

"It is quite hot and windy, and we are expecting the heat to grow throughout the day," said Katie Ellsworth, Jasper National Park fire management officer. "We do anticipate (fire) growth to the eastern side and the northern side of this fire, which is away from the community of Jasper."

"The fire growth is steady within what we would expect given the terrain and the fuel type and weather conditions."

A helicopter performs bucketing operations on the Chetamon Mountain wildfire Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 (Source: Hilary Whyte).

Several helicopters are bucketing the fire and laying down retardant to protect infrastructure in the area. Parks Canada has also requested a provincial tanker group to help deal with the blaze.

Fire crews are focusing on protecting vital infrastructure, Ellsworth told CTV News Edmonton, including gas and power lines in the affected region.

"We are working with our partners and with our stakeholders as best as we can to mitigate the risks," Ellsworth said.

Christine Nadon, Municipality of Jasper information officer, said in an interview that the town is working closely with ATCO to prepare should power be disrupted.

"We are waiting to see what unfolds today," Nadon said. "We are still very much at the if stage, if the power goes out."

The wildfire had started to move toward critical power lines Saturday (Source: Parks Canada).

Generators have been brought in to ensure critical infrastructure in the community would have electricity should the wildfire damage power lines.

"We can control our preparedness, what we can't control is what the wildfire does," Nadon added.

The Jasper Airstrip was closed as fire crews staged in the area. Facilities and day-use areas along Snaring and Celestine Lake roads were closed to the public "proactively," officials said.

"Motorists travelling Highway 16 between Hinton and Jasper should be prepared to encounter smoky conditions and reduced visibility," Parks Canada said in a statement, adding that speed limit reductions may be implemented should conditions worsen.

"Please ensure to follow all signage, speed limits and traffic control directions."

Ellsworth asked anyone enjoying a campfire this weekend to have them in designated fire pits.

"That way, we are able to focus on the efforts for the Chetamon wildfire and not be distracted should there be another accidental start caused by an errant campfire," Ellsworth added.

On Sunday, Jasper National Park staff told CTV News Edmonton in a statement that high-volume sprinklers were being installed along critical infrastructure and at visitor facilities.

Eight helicopters and 77 Parks Caanda firefighters, in addition to pilots and contractors, are working to ensure "this wildfire can only spread into lower risk areas."

