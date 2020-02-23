EDMONTON -- Hundreds of Edmontonians bundled up for the third annual Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser on Saturday.

More than 50 teams made up of nearly 300 participants braved the cold to get first-hand experience on what it’s like to be homeless in Edmonton.

The downtown walk is put on by the Bissell Centre, with nearly $100,000 being raised.

The centre hopes to raise $120,000 and has until the end of March to reach its goal.

The money goes toward programs, clothing, and basic needs at the centre.

“Once people gain a new perspective of what it’s like to be live outside in the cold, what it’s like to have some challenges, most of the people that experience homelessness, they are out walking, that is their main form of transportation,” said Scarlet Bjornson with the Bissell Centre.

“That can really open somebody’s mind and somebody’s heart.”

An additional walk Saturday night, hosted by the Mustard Seed, saw 166 walkers come out across 26 teams.

That walk raised nearly $39,000 dollars.