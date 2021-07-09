EDMONTON -- Kingsway Mall will be home to a 149,000-square-foot Walmart Supercentre come fall 2022.

The central Edmonton mall will redevelop its former department store space left vacant by Sears to accommodate the supercentre, which will include both groceries and general merchandise.

“The addition of Walmart to Kingsway highlights the shopping centre’s investment in creating a first-class shopping destination that connects the community with brands that meet wide ranging needs,” said Susan Lovie, director and general manager at Kingsway Mall in a statement on Thursday.

Lovie says Kingsway Mall has seen an increased demand for retail space from both large and small retailers.

There are 13 Walmart stores in Edmonton. The location at Westmount Shopping Centre will close with the future opening at Kingsway.

Walmart Canada said in a statement there are no expected job losses with the move.

“We’re excited about Kingsway Mall’s close proximity to the downtown core where customers can choose to shop in-store or online with in-store pickup or home delivery,” said Derreck Cuschieri, regional vice president of operations at Walmart Canada.

The new location will create 90 new jobs and offer 200 jobs during its construction phase.