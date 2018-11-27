

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are looking for two men who robbed Walmart and threatened an employee with a knife and bear spray.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 26, the thieves put items from throughout the store in a shopping cart and left without paying.

When confronted by a staff member, one of the men threatened the employee with a knife and bear spray and the suspects fled.

No one was injured.

One man is described as being in his 20s, weighing about 68 kilograms (150 pounds) and 175 centimetres tall (5’9”). He wore a camouflage jacket with a fur collar and black hat.

The other is also described as being in his 20s, weighing about 73 kilograms (160 pounds) and 175 centimetres tall (5’9”). He was wearing a grey hoodie, track pants with a thick black stripe down the side, and a dark ball cap with grey on top.

They left Walmart in a dark blue or black newer Hyundai Santa Fe or Tucson.

Individuals with information are asked to call Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-7900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.