EDMONTON -- A Sherwood Park company is getting in the howl-iday spirit by selling matching sweaters for pets and their owners.

The start-up, famjamjams, started in Oct. 2019, and has sold hundreds of products in Canada and the United States.

The company was formed after owner Lindsay Marshall and her husband wanted to take a family Christmas photo with their dogs.

“A couple years ago I was trying to get the perfect Christmas photos, so I was looking for matching outfits for my husband and two dogs and I couldn’t find it anywhere,” said Marshall.

She said she was able to piece it together, and the photo became her most liked and commented-on post.

“It really got me thinking, ‘Hey, there’s got to be people out there like me that would want to wear matching outfits with their dogs, then share it with the world.’” said Marshall.

Marshall says another reason for starting the company was to save Canadians from having to pay higher prices by ordering from the States.

“There are more places in the U.S. where you can find things, but again, ordering from the U.S. you pay U.S. dollar, duty, taxes. So I thought having a Canadian company would also be a great option.”

The sweaters aren’t exclusively for dogs. Marshall says they’ve had customers put them on other animals as well.

“We’ve also had cats in the Christmas sweaters, as well as a goat that has worn the Christmas sweater,” said Marshall.

“We fit the largest sized sweater on a 160 pound great Dane. So if there’s a pig, or a small miniature horse, let’s give it a try!”

This year there are three designs to choose from, but Marshall says she hopes to expand in the years to come.

“I’d love to see where this goes, figure out sizing response, and then hopefully expand into different products. So the next one I have in my mind is matching owner and dog hoodies,” said Marshall.

The sweaters are available for purchase on the famjamjam website.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Nicole Weisberg.