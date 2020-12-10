EDMONTON -- Mounties have arrested a man in connection to a serious assault in October.

St. Paul RCMP confirmed that Lyle Tyson Cardinal, 44, was arrested in Saddle Lake First Nation on Wednesday.

Cardinal was wanted for two counts of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, three counts of uttering threats and theft of a motor vehicle.

RCMP say he is now facing a new charge of resisting arrest.

Cardinal is in custody and will appear in St. Paul provincial court on Thursday.