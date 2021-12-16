Wanted man charged with attempted murder may be in Edmonton or Saddle Lake: police

Joel Cory Desjarlais, 39, was wanted by Edmonton police on a warrant for failing to comply with conditions of release. Desjarlais' conditions related to a judicial interim release for charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful confinement and assault with a weapon.

