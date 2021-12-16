Wanted man charged with attempted murder may be in Edmonton or Saddle Lake: police

Edmonton police are warning the public about a potentially armed and dangerous man who is wanted on a warrant for failing to comply with conditions of his release.

Joel Cory Desjarlais, 39, faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful confinement and assault with a weapon.

Investigators did not say what conditions of his judicial interim release Desjarlais allegedly broke.

They believe he could be in either Edmonton or Saddle Lake, and have asked anyone with information about his location to contact Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

If seen, Desjarlais should not be approached.

He is 191 centimetres (6'3") tall, weighs 109 kilograms (240 pounds), and has black hair and brown eyes. He also has numerous tattoos, including on his face, neck and hands.