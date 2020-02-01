EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who is believed to be a risk to the public and the police.

Troy Opie, 32, is wanted on a warrant for being unlawfully at large, police said.

He is described as approximately 183 centimetres (6’) tall, 240 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, a heavy build and was last seen with facial scruff and short/shaved hair.

He was wearing a black hat, black jacket, dark pants, white runners and was carrying several bags.

He was last seen in the area of 137 Avenue and 40 Street on Jan. 30, 2020, at approximately 6:40 p.m.

The Edmonton Police Service said anyone who sees Opie should not approach him.

Members of the public who have information regarding Opie’s whereabouts are asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567immediately or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.