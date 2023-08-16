Wanted man facing 8 charges after Mill Woods shelter-in-place order

The man charged in connection to a recent shelter-in-place order in Mill Woods was wanted on 15 outstanding warrants, Edmonton police have revealed.

He was arrested Monday about one hour after police told Mill Woods residents to take shelter inside. Police issued the order after a man carrying what appeared to be a long gun was reported in the area and released a photo of the suspect.

Two people were taken by police from the neighbourhood.

One of the pair – the 26-year-old man who was pictured that day – had been wanted by police and was charged with eight firearm offences, including pointing a firearm and careless use of a firearm.

Edmonton Police Service did not say what kind of offences he had previously been accused of.

The other male was released from custody without being charged, EPS confirmed Wednesday.