Wanted man in Fort McMurray should not be approached: RCMP

    Faton Miftari, 40, was the subject of an RCMP warning in Fort McMurray on Nov. 15, 2024. (Supplied) Faton Miftari, 40, was the subject of an RCMP warning in Fort McMurray on Nov. 15, 2024. (Supplied)
    RCMP are warning Fort McMurray residents about a wanted man in the community.

    On Friday, Mounties wrote that 40-year-old Faton Miftari has failed to report to his probation officer.

    A warrant for his arrest was issued.

    Miftari was the subject of multiple warnings from Edmonton police last year.

    In September 2023, he was arrested in Edmonton in connection with a string of alleged harassments, in which police said he watched a woman's home, banged on her door and looked into her windows.

    He was arrested again that December for trespassing after he reportedly looked into the windows of a home.

    A month later, he was banned from the University of Alberta grounds for allegedly following and harassing women there.

    Miftari has previous convictions in Ontario for charges including criminal harassment and break-and-enter.

    He is described as having a medium complexion and standing 5'9'' tall. RCMP said he is about 165 pounds, with brown eyes and hair.

    RCMP said he should not be approached if seen.

    Any information about him or where he is can be given to Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4000 or local police.

    Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com

