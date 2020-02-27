Wanted man may be armed, dangerous: police
Published Thursday, February 27, 2020 10:01AM MST
EPS has issued a warrant for the arrest of Jaremy Krause after he failed to attend court.
EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Police Service has issued a warrant for the arrest of Jaremy Krause.
Police are asking for the public’s help to find the man after he failed to attend court.
Krause, 21, is described as:
- White
- 5’10” tall
- 150 pounds
- Brown hair
- Blue eyes
Last seen wearing dark sweatpants and a blue hoodie
Police say Krause could be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.