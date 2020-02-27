EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Police Service has issued a warrant for the arrest of Jaremy Krause.

Police are asking for the public’s help to find the man after he failed to attend court.

Krause, 21, is described as:

White

5’10” tall

150 pounds

Brown hair

Blue eyes

Last seen wearing dark sweatpants and a blue hoodie

Police say Krause could be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.