EDMONTON -- Another warm March day across most of the province. Edmonton should get a handful of degrees above zero.

It'll be cloudier than yesterday. But, several degrees above average again.

However, at this time of year...you just know some colder air isn't too far off.

This week, that colder air will start to drop in Thursday and REALLY bottom out on Fri/Sat/Sun.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler Wednesday.

But by Thursday we'll be a handful of degrees BELOW zero for a daytime high.

Friday and Saturday look to be the coldest days with highs in the -10 to -15 range and mornings near -20.

It WAS looking like we'd get some snow to go along with those colder temperatures Fri/Sat.

NOW...it appears most/all of the snow will be in southern Alberta.

Edmonton's best chance at seeing some snow looks to be Wednesday as the cooler northerly flow takes over.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Partly cloudy this morning. Mostly cloudy this afternoon.

High: 4

Tonight - Mostly cloudy in the evening. Clearing overnight.

9pm: 1

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud. Breezy. 40% chance of flurries or light snow.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 2

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -4

Friday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -19

Afternoon High: -13

Saturday - Cloudy with sunny breaks.

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -13