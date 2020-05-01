EDMONTON -- After dealing with clouds and a few scattered showers Thursday -- not to mention the wind storm that kicked up Thursday afternoon -- it should be a much more pleasant day in the Edmonton area.

Most of central and north-central Alberta get a day of sun with temperatures climbing into the 15-20 degree range this afternoon.

Wind will pick up a bit, somewhere in the 20-30 km/h range for much of the day.

 

Further north, showers will continue in the NE corner of the province.

 

Sunny with a few clouds and a high near 20 in the Edmonton region Saturday.

THEN... a system moves in from the SW on Sunday to bring some showers or periods of rain.

This looks like it'll last into/through Monday and could be a significant steady soaking rain for the Edmonton Metro region.

The rain is certainly welcomed by many.  But, golfers who were excited about a May 4th opening date will likely be a bit disappointed with that forecast.

 

LONG Range - the rest of next week looks dry with highs in the 15 to 20 degree range in Edmonton.

 

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:  

  • Today – Sunny with a few afternoon clouds.
  • Wind - WNW 20-30 km/h for much of the day
  • High:  18
  • Tonight - Mainly clear.  Light wind.
  • 9pm:  13
  • Saturday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  4
  • Afternoon High:  20
  • Sunday - Increasing cloud.  60% chance of late-day showers or rain.
  • Morning Low:  5
  • Afternoon High:  17
  • Monday - Mostly cloudy.  60% chance of showers or rain.
  • Morning Low:  5
  • Afternoon High:  13
  • Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.
  • Morning Low:  2
  • Afternoon High:  16
  • Wednesday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  3
  • Afternoon High:  18