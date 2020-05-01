Warm and sunny start to May: This is your Edmonton forecast
EDMONTON -- After dealing with clouds and a few scattered showers Thursday -- not to mention the wind storm that kicked up Thursday afternoon -- it should be a much more pleasant day in the Edmonton area.
Most of central and north-central Alberta get a day of sun with temperatures climbing into the 15-20 degree range this afternoon.
Wind will pick up a bit, somewhere in the 20-30 km/h range for much of the day.
Further north, showers will continue in the NE corner of the province.
Sunny with a few clouds and a high near 20 in the Edmonton region Saturday.
THEN... a system moves in from the SW on Sunday to bring some showers or periods of rain.
This looks like it'll last into/through Monday and could be a significant steady soaking rain for the Edmonton Metro region.
The rain is certainly welcomed by many. But, golfers who were excited about a May 4th opening date will likely be a bit disappointed with that forecast.
LONG Range - the rest of next week looks dry with highs in the 15 to 20 degree range in Edmonton.
HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:
- Today – Sunny with a few afternoon clouds.
- Wind - WNW 20-30 km/h for much of the day
- High: 18
- Tonight - Mainly clear. Light wind.
- 9pm: 13
- Saturday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: 4
- Afternoon High: 20
- Sunday - Increasing cloud. 60% chance of late-day showers or rain.
- Morning Low: 5
- Afternoon High: 17
- Monday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers or rain.
- Morning Low: 5
- Afternoon High: 13
- Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.
- Morning Low: 2
- Afternoon High: 16
- Wednesday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: 3
- Afternoon High: 18