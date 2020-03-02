EDMONTON -- The mild end to February will spill over into the first week of March.

February 2020 ended up 2.6 degrees warmer than the long-term average for daytime high and 1.1 degrees warmer than the average low.

It looks like Edmonton will have afternoons above zero for the next five days and then a cool-down for the weekend.

NOW... let's not waste time with the old "in like a lamb, out like a lion" saying.

It doesn't hold any water statistically. Enjoy the warm start to March without waiting for "the other shoe to drop".

There WILL be some colder, snowier days at some point in the month.

But, that won't be linked to the fact these first few days will be above zero.

Wind warnings are in effect for the SW corner of Alberta today.

In Edmonton - wind will be a factor today with gusts in the 50 km/h range and then the wind should start to taper off in the evening.

Flurries or light snow will likely move through the area overnight and/or early Tuesday.

Anywhere between a dusting and 3 cm is possible. Warming up quickly with some clearing Tuesday afternoon.

The warm spell lasts through Friday and then an abrupt drop in temperature is forecast for the weekend.

That colder air may not last more than a day or two. But, we're expecting to have highs near -10 Saturday and only slightly warmer Sunday.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Mix of sun & cloud. Windy. Gusts in the 50 km/h range this morning.

High: 6

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of light snow overnight.

9pm: 2

Tuesday - Cloudy with flurries ending in the morning. Sunny breaks in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 5

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 4

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: 3

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 1