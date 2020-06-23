EDMONTON -- It's setting up to be an active evening/overnight across parts of central and north-central Alberta.

Edmonton and area gets another day of heat with just a slight risk of an isolated shower or thunderstorm this afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the mid-20s with some wind and a "mix of sun and cloud" through the afternoon hours.

The best chance for showers and/or thunderstorms in the metro region will be this evening and overnight.

Most of the thunderstorm activity will be non-severe. But, hail and heavy downpours are likely.

AND... some of the storms will have the POTENTIAL to turn severe with larger hail as the main threat.

Keep an eye out for Watches and Warnings later today across central and north-central AB.

The risk of showers continues into early Wednesday morning for Edmonton and area.

THEN... most of Wednesday afternoon will just be mostly cloudy and near 20.

But, areas further south have a good chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and we can't rule out the slight risk of seeing one in or near Edmonton Wednesday afternoon.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Mix of sun & cloud. Slight risk of an isolated shower or thunderstorm this afternoon.

Wind becoming W 15 gusting to 30 this afternoon.

High: 26

Tonight - 60% chance of showers and/or thunderstorms this evening and overnight.

9pm: 22

Wednesday - 60% chance of showers or rain early in the morning.

Cloudy with sunny breaks in the afternoon.

30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 20

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 24

Friday - Partly cloudy. Increasing cloud in the evening.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 22

40% chance of showers and/or thunderstorms in the evening & overnight.

Saturday - Cloudy. 40% chance of showers or rain.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 17