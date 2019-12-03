EDMONTON -- Temperatures stayed above zero in Edmonton overnight.

It was 3 degrees at 3am!

We'll cool slightly in the 5-8 o'clock hours (still right around or above zero) and then climb to about 5 degrees this afternoon.

Wind is expected to pick up to around 20 km/h. So, a bit breezy today with partly cloudy skies.

Further west, we'll have some snow move into the Jasper/Hinton region this afternoon.

That snow will spread east through the evening and we'll get some flurries in the Edmonton area late tonight and Wednesday.

2-5 cm is possible in western AB. However, the Edmonton area is only expecting a dusting to 2 cm.

Behind Wednesday's low pressure system, we'll see some cooler air drop in for the end of the week.

Not COLD. But, cooler. Afternoon Highs will slip into the -3 to -8 range for Thu/Fri/Sat.

AND...the latest GEM model output is leaning at a chance for a few centimetres of snow on Saturday.

After Saturday, milder air returns for early next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today – Partly cloudy. Breezy.

High: 5

Tonight - Increasing evening cloud. 60% chance of flurries overnight.

9pm: -2

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 0

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -4

Friday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -3

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of snow.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: -5