EDMONTON -- Temperatures stayed above zero in Edmonton overnight.

It was 3 degrees at 3am!  

We'll cool slightly in the 5-8 o'clock hours (still right around or above zero) and then climb to about 5 degrees this afternoon.

Wind is expected to pick up to around 20 km/h.  So, a bit breezy today with partly cloudy skies.

 

Further west, we'll have some snow move into the Jasper/Hinton region this afternoon.

That snow will spread east through the evening and we'll get some flurries in the Edmonton area late tonight and Wednesday.

2-5 cm is possible in western AB.  However, the Edmonton area is only expecting a dusting to 2 cm.

 

Behind Wednesday's low pressure system, we'll see some cooler air drop in for the end of the week.

Not COLD.  But, cooler.  Afternoon Highs will slip into the -3 to -8 range for Thu/Fri/Sat.

AND...the latest GEM model output is leaning at a chance for a few centimetres of snow on Saturday.

 

After Saturday, milder air returns for early next week.

 

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:  

  • Today – Partly cloudy.  Breezy.
  • High:  5
  • Tonight - Increasing evening cloud.  60% chance of flurries overnight.
  • 9pm:  -2
  • Wednesday - Mostly cloudy.  60% chance of flurries.
  • Morning Low:  -4
  • Afternoon High:  0
  • Thursday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  -9
  • Afternoon High:  -4
  • Friday - Mostly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  -8
  • Afternoon High:  -3
  • Saturday - Mostly cloudy.  60% chance of snow.
  • Morning Low:  -6
  • Afternoon High:  -5    
  • Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.
  • Morning Low:  -5
  • Afternoon High:  -2