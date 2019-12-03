Warm day, flurries tonight: This is your Edmonton forecast
EDMONTON -- Temperatures stayed above zero in Edmonton overnight.
It was 3 degrees at 3am!
We'll cool slightly in the 5-8 o'clock hours (still right around or above zero) and then climb to about 5 degrees this afternoon.
Wind is expected to pick up to around 20 km/h. So, a bit breezy today with partly cloudy skies.
Further west, we'll have some snow move into the Jasper/Hinton region this afternoon.
That snow will spread east through the evening and we'll get some flurries in the Edmonton area late tonight and Wednesday.
2-5 cm is possible in western AB. However, the Edmonton area is only expecting a dusting to 2 cm.
Behind Wednesday's low pressure system, we'll see some cooler air drop in for the end of the week.
Not COLD. But, cooler. Afternoon Highs will slip into the -3 to -8 range for Thu/Fri/Sat.
AND...the latest GEM model output is leaning at a chance for a few centimetres of snow on Saturday.
After Saturday, milder air returns for early next week.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
- Today – Partly cloudy. Breezy.
- High: 5
- Tonight - Increasing evening cloud. 60% chance of flurries overnight.
- 9pm: -2
- Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries.
- Morning Low: -4
- Afternoon High: 0
- Thursday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -9
- Afternoon High: -4
- Friday - Mostly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -8
- Afternoon High: -3
- Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of snow.
- Morning Low: -6
- Afternoon High: -5
- Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.
- Morning Low: -5
- Afternoon High: -2