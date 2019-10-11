We're heading into the Thanksgiving weekend on a bit of a warming trend.

Temperatures hit 8 degrees in Edmonton Thursday and should be up around 10 today and Saturday.

We'll get another sunny day today and then some increasing cloud Saturday.

Sunday/Monday take a turn for the cooler and cloudier as afternoon highs drop to the 4 to 8 degree range.

Showers are likely in the Edmonton region Sunday afternoon or evening and there's still a risk of some wet flurries overnight or early Monday morning.

At this point, it doesn't look like we'll get any accumulating snow (and might not see any snow at all).

Temperatures will rebound to double digits Wed/Thu next week.

Elsewhere - Showers are likely from Slave Lake to Fort McMurray on late Saturday.

Snow starts in the Jasper-Edson-Drayton Valley regions Sunday (1-5cm possible)

That's the system that will give a rain/snow mix or flurries to parts of Central and Eastern Alberta Sunday night/Monday.

Most areas that DO get snow won't see more than a dusting.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds. Light wind.

High: 10

Evening - Mostly clear.

9pm: 2

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 10

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers in the afternoon and evening.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 7

Monday - Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries in the morning.

Sunny breaks in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 6

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 8