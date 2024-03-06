EDMONTON
    • Warm forecast ahead, city ceasing extreme weather response on March 8

    Cots are lined up at Al Rashid Mosque emergency shelter in north Edmonton in this undated file photo. (File) Cots are lined up at Al Rashid Mosque emergency shelter in north Edmonton in this undated file photo. (File)
    Thanks to an expected warm up in the forecast, the City of Edmonton’s extreme weather response will end this Friday at 9 a.m.

    Edmonton’s forecast calls for above zero temperatures beginning March 8 and will stay in the single-digit highs for the following week as well.

    The extreme weather response has been in effect since Feb. 25 when overnight temperatures were as low as -19 C with plenty of heavy snowfall that week.

    Although the city will end the response, Edmonton Transit Service will continue to operate the winter shelter shuttle service on north and south routes to help vulnerable Edmontonians find shelter. However, the west route portion of the shelter shuttle service will end on March 8.

    With the extreme weather response coming to a close, city facilities and libraries will no longer be used as shelter spots for Edmonton’s vulnerable population.

    If you are concerned about a person outside in the cold, the City of Edmonton reminds you that there are steps you can take to help:

    • Call 911 in cases of emergency;
    • Call 211 and press 3 for the 24/7 Crisis Diversion non-emergency support for shelter, mental health and intoxication.

    For more information regarding the shelter sites in operation this winter, visit Homeward Trust.

