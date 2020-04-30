EDMONTON -- Another warm day across much of the province with a high of 19 or 20 in Edmonton.

But there's a developing low pressure system over north-central Alberta AND cooler air has moved in aloft.

That'll set the stage for some showers/periods of rain across northern Alberta (specifically near High Level).

It'll also help set off some pop-up showers and thundershowers in parts of Central AB later today.

Tough to pin down exactly where those might fire up.

But, the most likely spots would be from Red Deer east towards Coronation and in the Whitecourt area.

There's a very slight risk of seeing some precipitation in Edmonton. However, for now... we've left it OUT of the Edmonton forecast.

Wind will pick up later today as well. Gusts in the 30-50 km/h range across much of Central and Northern AB.

Sunny and a bit cooler Friday with a high in the 15-18 range.

Warm Saturday - probably back to 20.

THEN... we're still eyeballing a good chance of showers or rain for the Edmonton area starting late Sunday and carrying into/through Monday.

It's still a ways off and the pattern could easily change. But, for now, it continues to look like we're in for a wet start to next week.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Mix of sun & cloud.

Wind - Light this morning... becoming S 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon.

High: 20

Tonight - Clearing this evening. Wind easing.

9pm: 14

Friday - Mainly sunny. Becoming breezy in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 17

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 20

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of late-day showers or rain.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 17

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers or rain.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 13