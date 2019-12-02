EDMONTON -- Milder air has returned and Edmonton is expected to be near or slightly above zero for daytime highs these next few days.

Wind may be a BIT of an issue today with westerlies at around 20 km/h and the possibility of some occasional gusts.

But, sun will break through the clouds and we'll get to a high of about +1.

Tuesday looks to be the warmest day this weeke with a high of 3 or 4 degrees and sunny skies.

Then, cloudier with a good chance of flurries Wednesday and a high right around zero.

Behind Wednesday's low pressure system, some cooler air drops in for the end of the week.

The question is - how MUCH cooler?

For now, I'm leaning toward highs of -4 or -5 for Fri/Sat. (Give or take 2 degrees either way.)

That's no worse than average for early December and it doesn't look like it'll last.

Mild air pushes back in for early next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today – Mix of sun & cloud. Wind becoming west 20 (occasionally gusting to 40)

High: 1

Tonight - A few clouds. Breezy.

9pm: -3

Temperature rising overnight.

Tuesday - Mainly sunny. Breezy.

Morning: -1

Afternoon High: 3

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 1

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -2

Friday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -4