EDMONTON -- It's the summer solstice and Father's Day this weekend. For the Edmonton area, both days are looking warm.

Further west, both days will have a risk of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms.

We'll see some of that action in the foothills later today too.

Most (probably all) of that precipitation and stormy weather stays well to the west of Edmonton today and Saturday.

But, there's a slight risk is may push into the metro region late Sunday.

So, we've added a 30% chance of late-day showers to the Sunday forecast.

Temperatures climb back into the low 20s today.

Looking ahead to the first week of summer - we should have daytime highs in the low to mid 20s right through to the end of next week and probably through to the end of the month.

There might be one day where it fails to get to 20. But, most of the rest of the month is shaping up warm.

Not 30-degree heat... just nice and warm.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Sunny with a few afternoon clouds.

Light wind.

High: 22

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 18

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 23

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 22

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 23

Tuesday - Increasing cloud. 30% chance of afternoon showers.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 26