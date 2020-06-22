EDMONTON -- Temperatures should climb into the mid-20s in Edmonton and area today and Tuesday.

More sun than cloud and light wind in the area today.

 

Wind picks up a bit Tuesday afternoon with the risk of some scattered showers/thunderstorms later in the day.

The highest risk looks to be Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Then mostly cloudy for much of the day Wednesday and "cooling" to a high near 20.

 

We'll get back to sun and mid-20s for Thursday before a bit of a cooling trend moves in for next weekend.

As of right now - it looks like the coming weekend will have highs near 20 with more cloud than sun and a chance of showers.

But the longer-range outlooks have been "wonky" in the past few weeks.  So, let's see how this develops over the next few days.

 

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:  

  • Today – Sunny with a few clouds.
  • Light wind.
  • High:  25
  • Tonight - A few clouds.
  • 9pm:  22
  • Tuesday - Partly cloudy in the morning.  Sunny in the afteroon.
  • 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon/early evening.
  • Wind:  NW 15 gusting to 30 in the afternoon.
  • Morning Low:  14
  • Afternoon High:  26
  • 40% chance of showers overnight.
  • Wednesday - 40% chance of showers or rain early in the morning.
  • Cloudy with sunny breaks for most of the day.
  • Morning Low:  14
  • Afternoon High:  21
  • Thursday - Mainly sunny.
  • Morning Low:  13
  • Afternoon High:  24
  • Friday - Partly cloudy.  Increasing cloud in the evening.
  • Morning Low:  13
  • Afternoon High:  22
  • Saturday - Cloudy.  30% chance of showers or rain.
  • Morning Low:  12
  • Afternoon High:  19