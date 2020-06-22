EDMONTON -- Temperatures should climb into the mid-20s in Edmonton and area today and Tuesday.

More sun than cloud and light wind in the area today.

Wind picks up a bit Tuesday afternoon with the risk of some scattered showers/thunderstorms later in the day.

The highest risk looks to be Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Then mostly cloudy for much of the day Wednesday and "cooling" to a high near 20.

We'll get back to sun and mid-20s for Thursday before a bit of a cooling trend moves in for next weekend.

As of right now - it looks like the coming weekend will have highs near 20 with more cloud than sun and a chance of showers.

But the longer-range outlooks have been "wonky" in the past few weeks. So, let's see how this develops over the next few days.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Sunny with a few clouds.

Light wind.

High: 25

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 22

Tuesday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Sunny in the afteroon.

30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon/early evening.

Wind: NW 15 gusting to 30 in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 26

40% chance of showers overnight.

Wednesday - 40% chance of showers or rain early in the morning.

Cloudy with sunny breaks for most of the day.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 21

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 24

Friday - Partly cloudy. Increasing cloud in the evening.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 22