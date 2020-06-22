Advertisement
Warm start to the week, cooling later: This is your Edmonton forecast
EDMONTON -- Temperatures should climb into the mid-20s in Edmonton and area today and Tuesday.
More sun than cloud and light wind in the area today.
Wind picks up a bit Tuesday afternoon with the risk of some scattered showers/thunderstorms later in the day.
The highest risk looks to be Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.
Then mostly cloudy for much of the day Wednesday and "cooling" to a high near 20.
We'll get back to sun and mid-20s for Thursday before a bit of a cooling trend moves in for next weekend.
As of right now - it looks like the coming weekend will have highs near 20 with more cloud than sun and a chance of showers.
But the longer-range outlooks have been "wonky" in the past few weeks. So, let's see how this develops over the next few days.
HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:
- Today – Sunny with a few clouds.
- Light wind.
- High: 25
- Tonight - A few clouds.
- 9pm: 22
- Tuesday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Sunny in the afteroon.
- 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon/early evening.
- Wind: NW 15 gusting to 30 in the afternoon.
- Morning Low: 14
- Afternoon High: 26
- 40% chance of showers overnight.
- Wednesday - 40% chance of showers or rain early in the morning.
- Cloudy with sunny breaks for most of the day.
- Morning Low: 14
- Afternoon High: 21
- Thursday - Mainly sunny.
- Morning Low: 13
- Afternoon High: 24
- Friday - Partly cloudy. Increasing cloud in the evening.
- Morning Low: 13
- Afternoon High: 22
- Saturday - Cloudy. 30% chance of showers or rain.
- Morning Low: 12
- Afternoon High: 19