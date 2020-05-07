EDMONTON -- Another warm day in the Edmonton Metro Region with highs in the 18 to 20 degree range.

In fact, much of central and eastern Alberta will see another warmer-than-average day.

Further west, showers in the Peace Country and south through western Alberta will hold temperatures down.

The rain in NW and west AB will continue through most of today and then slowly move to the ESE this evening.

There's a decent chance of some thunderstorms in the Drayton Valley to Rocky Mountain House region and even a slight risk near Edmonton early this evening.

Edmonton has a risk of evening showers and then a better chance at getting some light rain early Friday morning.

Precipitation amounts aren't expected to be huge in the Metro region... somewhere in the 5-10 mm range.

Areas from roughly Evansburg south to Rocky Mountain House could get 15-30 mm of rain by late Friday.

The Lac La Biche-Bonnyville-Lloydminster areas could see similar amounts.

Cooler after today as daytime highs slip to the low to mid-teens Friday.

Highs in the 8 to 12 degree range are on the way for Sat/Sun/Mon.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Sunny breaks this morning. Cloudy this afternoon.

High: 19

Tonight - Cloudy. 60% chance of a shower this evening and/or overnight.

Risk of an early-evening thunderstorm in the area.

9pm: 13

Friday - 80% chance of showers or periods of light rain in the morning.

Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 14

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 12

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 10

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 12