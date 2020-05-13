EDMONTON -- It's been a chilly start to the day across much of central and north-central Alberta with temperatures below zero in many spots.

The Blatchford weather station in Edmonton DID stay a degree above zero.

But, most of the outlying areas (as expected) were in the -1 to -3 range. EIA hit -5!

This will turn out to be one of the nicest days of the week though.

Yesterday's morning sun gave way to some cloud and wind.

Today, we're expecting the sun to stick around all day. Temperature should rise into the 17 or 18 degree range.

AND... the wind will be light all day.

Further north, a cold front is bringing some cloud and a risk of showers or wet snow to the area.

The Peace Country, High Level and areas east towards Fort McMurray could see some of that precipitation later today.

In Edmonton - not much of a precipitation risk. But, temperatures will be about 5 degrees cooler tomorrow.

AND... we'll have some gusting wind (less of a frost risk in the morning though).

Warmer air returns for Friday and the start of the weekend with highs near or in the 20s Sat/Sun.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Mainly sunny. Light wind.

High: 17

Tonight - Mainly clear. Light wind.

9pm: 13

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Wind - N 20 gusting to 40 km/h

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 13

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 17

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 20

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 21