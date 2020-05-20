EDMONTON -- Edmonton and areas to the north should get another pleasant day today.

A bit of sun this morning will give way to cloudy skies and a high in the upper teens this afternoon.

There's rain coming, but it won't push into the Edmonton region until sometime tonight.

The timing remains a bit uncertain. There could be a few showers early this evening, or those might slide just east of the city.

However, the heavier, steadier rain still looks like it'll fall through the day Thursday.

15-30mm of rain is likely in the Edmonton region with another 5-15mm on Friday.

There may be some breaks in the rain, but we're probably not completely done with it until early Saturday.

Elsewhere - Heavier rain is expected to affect parts of Eastern Alberta with upwards of 70mm of rain possible.

AND... Snow is likely in the mountain parks tonight. Areas from Grande Cache NE through Slake Lk towards Fort McMurray will also likely get some snow.

Temperatures will top out near 10 degrees Thu/Fri WITH some gusty wind.

So, enjoy today and be ready for a couple cool, soggy, windy days before the weekend.

Drier, warmer weather rolls into Edmonton Sat/Sun.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.

High: 18

Tonight - Cloudy. Showers or periods of rain starting this evening or overnight.

9pm: 14

Thursday - Cloudy with periods of rain. 15-30mm likely.

Wind becoming N 30 gusting to 50 km/h by the afternoon.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 11

Friday - Cloudy with periods of rain. 5-15mm likely.

Windy.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 9

Saturday - Cloudy in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 14

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 18