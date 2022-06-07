Warm weather means more pool time for Edmonton outdoor swimmers

Summer swimmers will be able to access at least one Edmonton outdoor pool early this year - if the weather allows.

Queen Elizabeth pool in Kinsmen is set to open ahead of schedule on June 22, while Oliver, Fred Broadstock and the Borden natural swimming pool will remain closed until July 1.

Edmonton’s outdoor pool season used to run from June until early September. However, pandemic-related budget cuts in 2020 saw the outdoor swimming season shortened to July 1 to Aug. 31.

After the city announced in May that it would keep the shorter swimming season, Mayor Amarjeet Sohi tweeted he would approach city administration to change the decision based on public feedback.

For all outdoor pools this year, a reservation system is in place, and the city encourages swimmers to book ahead to avoid long lines.

Reservations can be made at movelearnplay.ca, and open June 15 for Queen Elizabeth pool. All other reservations will become available June 24.

Mill Creek outdoor pool will stay closed as it undergoes rehabilitation.