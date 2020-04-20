EDMONTON -- We're off to a cloudy start on this Monday with areas just east and northeast of Edmonton look to be getting some light showers.

The clouds should break in the Edmonton region and most of central AB by this afternoon and we'll be sunny Tuesday.

Wed/Thu/Fri all look to be "partly cloudy". Not much chance of precip in the Edmonton area this week.

The only SLIGHT risk looks to be Thursday afternoon (so slight that I've left it out of the forecast).

Temperatures will likely be the big story this week with highs in the 15 to 20 degree range.

Morning lows will be near 5 degrees.

So, after the warmest weekend so far this spring... the warming spell continues and temperatures climb even more this week.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Cloudy this morning. Sunny this afternoon.

High: 18

Tonight - Mainly clear.

9pm: 13

Tuesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 18

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 16

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 15

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 15