EDMONTON -- Looks to be an interesting day in weather as an area of low pressure sweeps across northern Alberta.

We'll have some wet snow in the NW early today.

Then...the trailing front is expected to hit the Edmonton area with some mixed precipitation late afternoon/early evening.

Ahead of it...warming up to a couple degrees above zero BUT breezy. Wind will likely kick up to around 20-30 km/h midday and early this afternoon.

Pockets of showers and/or wet snow will move through the region between 4-9 pm.

The precipitation doesn't look TOO organized at that point and the risk of freezing rain will depend on surface temperatures.

By 9pm, if it's still raining... that could be freezing on sidewalks and side streets.

Before 9pm, surface temperatures should mostly be above zero.

As the precipitation moves east, it will likely get more organized and widespread with a large area from Bonnyville south to Coronation and from Vegreville east to Lloydminster dealing with a very high risk of freezing rain.

If you need to be on highways in eastern Alberta late today, check road and weather conditions before heading out.

Thursday/Friday look warm and calmer.

Saturday is shaping up to be another "interesting" day with falling temperatures, mixed precip and wind.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing cloud this afternoon.

60% chance of a few showers or wet snow late this afternoon, risk of freezing rain.

High: 2

Tonight - 60% chance of showers or wet snow, risk of freezing rain early this evening. Clearing overnight.

9pm: -1

Thursday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing cloud in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 2

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 3

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a rain/snow mix (especially in the morning).

Temperature falling in the afternoon.

Morning: 3

Afternoon: 0

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -5